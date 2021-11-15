Gold Tops in the trophies as Boston and District AC host 17th Poppy Run

The winning men's team and Emma Penson.

Seventy runners entered the 17th Boston and District Athletic Club 10k Poppy Run Road Race, organised in aid of the 2021 Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Following the Act of Remembrance, competitors enjoyed mild, dry and relatively still conditions running on the flat, traffic free course in and around the village of Friskney.

The emphatic winner was Owen James (Kimberworth Striders) who recorded 34 mins 56 secs, taking the lead as the field headed out of the village from the start.

Runner-up was Jeremy Jones, who recorded 36 mins 34 secs and Steven Dowse was third in a time of 38 mins 28 secs.

The host club won the team competition with a much improved Ollie Lammiman leading in the trio of Gold Tops.

Ollie finished fourth in a personal best 40 mins 00 secs.

Completing the BADAC team were Aiden McClure (42mins 46 secs) and James Roark (42 mins 68 secs), who claimed 1th and 13th positions.

In the female veteran 40 category Emma Penson smashed her personal best time by a considerable margin.

Clocking a real breakthrough 48 mins 50 secs and finishing in 26th place, Emma secured the Female Vet 40 winners' trophy to put the icing on the cake for the Boston and District AC contingent.

Young distance runners experienced new terrain for the second match in the Boston and District AC Junior Cross Country Series of races on Saturday.

Moving from the regular meadow location to the Cabbage Field Challenge the competitors ran three laps of approximately 700m over a variety of well-defined muddy tracks.

Leading throughout most of the race, the overall winner was Patrick McNally (Boston & District AC).

The year nine and 10 age group runner recorded 13 mins 37 secs for the approximate 2,100m distance and crossed the finish line 10 seconds ahead of year five and six contender Florence Lilly (St Hugh's School).

Owen Treharne (Sleaford Striders) was third, crossing the line in 14 mins 58 secs, ahead of Eva Lindsay (Newark AC), who clocked 15 mins 35 secs.

Faye Goulsbra (Lincoln Wellington) was timed at 16 mins 17 secs and Letitia Arch (Sleaford Striders) followed in 17 mins 18 secs.