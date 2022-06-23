Gold Tops secure fine second finish

Louise Hirst in action. Photo: David Dales

The Gold Tops finished behind leaders Lincoln Wellington AC and ahead of hosts Doncaster AC and match one winners Derby AC to claim a rewarding runners-up position.

Best performance on the day came from under 17 Louise Hirst, who produced a personal best leap to win the womens triple jump.

Louise's first jump measured 10.98m, which improved her PB by 24cms and went beyond the 2022 English Schools AA Championships entry standard.

She added value in the the 400m (third, 70.2 secs) and B 200m (fourth, 28.9 secs_ before running a leg in the 4x100m relay.

Frances Nuttell won high jump by 5cm (1.55m), finished second in the 100m hurdles (18.1 secs) and won the B 400m hurdles (90.8 secs).

Frances cleared 1.70m in pole vault for second and added second places in the B long (4.07m) and triple jumps (9.12m) and also claimed sixth in the shot (7.94m).

Gold Tops secured top three positions in both women’s javelin and hammer. Debutant Julija Matikane was second in javelin (21.20m) and added points in high jump and discus.

Georgia Ward was third in hammer (21,75m) and second in the B shot (7.12m) and joined Julija, Louise and Hannah Hardwick in the relay for fourth.

Hannah was second in 400m hurdles (84.2 secs) and added sixth place points in both the 100m (14.2 secs) and 200m (30.00 secs).

Emma Penson amassed a great number of points in the 800m (3 mins 14.5 secs) 1,500 (6 mins 42.3 secs) and 3,000m (13 mins, 52.7 secs) plus B hammer (11.25m), B 100m (19.5 secs) and B 400m (95.3 secs).

A below strength men’s team produced a determined series of results.

Aidan McClure cleared 1.65m for second in high jump and added runners-up points in the B triple jump (9.41m) and added value in the 400m hurdles (third, 81.0 secs), B 200m (fourth, 27.9 secs) and 3,000m steeplechase (third, 13 mins 26.8 secs).

Mckye Bird recorded 12.1 secs for fifth in the 100m and 25.1 secs for sixth over 200m, adding eighth in the 400m (60.0 secs).

Oliver Lammiman won the B 400m hurdles (84.6 secs), was fourth in the B 100m (13.8 secs) and seventh in 800m (2 mins 36.0 secs), fifth in both 5,000m (19 mins 26.0 secs) and 3,000m steeplechase (12 mins 03.8 secs).

Olli Tianinen claimed fourth in the 110m hurdles (22.0 secs) and finished in the same position in triple jump (10.05m) and pole vault (2.10m), plus sixth in shot (8.31m) and fifth in both javelin (24.61m) and the B hammer (14.43m).