Gold Tops shine at regional sportshall championships

Jack Clark-Atkins

Boston and District AC youngsters featured at the East Midlands Regional Sportshall Athletics Championships, held at Grantham’s Meres Sports Centre.

Representing Lincolnshire against teams from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire & Rutland, the junior Gold Tops made a good contribution to the county challenge in the full range of Sportshall Athletics events.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the under 15 boys’ age group, Hayden Quantrill finished fifth in shot (7.36m) which contributed 42 points to the table.

He produced further good performances, achieving seventh in both the four-lap race (50.5 secs) and standing triple jump (6.66m), for an overall personal total of 118 points, 12th overall and second spot in the Lincs team.

Patrick McNally amassed a total of 100 points through his three individual events.

He finished eighth in the standing long jump (2.12m), ninth in the four-lap race (52.6 secs) and 11th in shot (6.10m) on his first outing for the county.

Jack Clark-Atkins produced some significant results in the under 13 boys’ section, claiming second over six laps (1 min 24.7 secs) but winning the standing triple jump with 6.71m, a victory by 10cm.

In the under 13 girls’ category, Issy Reid made a good contribution to the Lincolnshire team’s overall result.

In her track event, Issy finished sixth in the two-lap race (26.4 secs) and then claimed seventh position in the standing long jump (1.88m).

Boston & District AC representatives in the under 11 boys’ age group had successes in their first experience of inter-county sportshall athletics.

Devan Quantrill was third in the speed bounce (49) and added eighth place points in standing long jump (1.64m).

Teammate Noah Donnelly-Coles achieved sixth position in the standing triple jump (5.00m).

Making his county debut, Damian McNally had a very good day’s competition to finish third in chest push (5.50m) and fourth in the standing triple jump (5.25m).