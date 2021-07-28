Golds and British records for Horncastle powerlifters

Michelle Franklin.

Members of Horncastle Powerlifting Club competed at the British Championships - leaving with medals and national records.

Four ladies lifted in the full power category on day one.

Michelle Franklin finished second in the over 50s 63kg class following a 135.5 record squat, 82.5 bench and a 142.5 deadlift.

She was only just beaten into second place on the final deadlift.

Hannah Graham also had a fantastic second place finish in the open 84 class, pulling a huge 200 kilo deadlift.

However, that was still not enough to pull back the deficit, but a great display nonetheless.

Galit Goldsmid competed in the over 40s 63 class and had a great day with a 155 squat, 100 kilo bench and a 160 deadlift to take the gold in her class.

Twenty-year-old Amelia Maycock, the club's 69 kilo junior, stormed to the title, setting new British records a 170 squat, 102.5 bench 175 kilo deadlift and a 447.5 - completing a great day with a clean sweep.

Day two was the equipped bench finals.

Michelle Franklin earned a British record 83 kilos to take the title while Jax Gough hit a 160 British Record in the ladies' over 40s 84-plus class, beating clubmate Sarah Bouskill, who pressed 135 on her second attempt and tried and just failed 160.

Glyn Belsher finished second with a 140 press in the over 60s 105 class.

In the over 50s 93 class, Kev Barrs took the title with a 160 kilo press.