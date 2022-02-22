Golfers get in the swing to extend their lead over bowls rivals

Sport news

The latest round of matches in the T&B Containers Second Division of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club saw the fight for podium places behind top team Golfers become more intense this week.

Golfers took on sixth-placed Amateurs and won 4-2 to extend their lead over The Burtons, whose match was postponed, to 22 points.

Gordon Gallichan skipped his Golfers rink to a 20-13 victory that seemed unlikely after the first seven ends when Amateurs had built up an eight-shot advantage.

Thereafter, Golfers won the remaining eleven ends by 16 shots to one as the opposition struggled to stay in the game.

Mick Greet won his rink for Amateurs by 23-20 in a topsy-turvy game.

The scores were still tied after 11 ends, then Amateurs surged ahead to lead 23-13, before Golfers finished well to close the gap.

The extras for the shot aggregate was undecided until the final end had been played out on both rinks, Golfers just getting ahead.

Hotspurs are now third in the table after beating Shipmates 6-0.

They were always in charge on Mike Nelson’s rink and ran out 24-7 winners.

Mike Long’s rink grabbed victory by a single shot, 16-15, by scoring four shots on the final end of a game they had initially controlled.

Dynamics have risen one place to fourth as a result of taking all the points off Autos, who dropped two places and replaced them in fifth.

Dynamics started well on both rinks. Graham Wilkinson built a healthy seven-shot lead, then hung on as Autos finished more strongly, but still won 15-13 at the end.

Ken Burr’s rink were always in control and won 20-10.

By beating Phantoms 6-0, seventh-placed Vikings are now just two points behind Amateurs in sixth.

Terry Marshall’s rink started well, before Phantoms responded and tied the scores with three ends to go, then conjured the better finish to win 17-15.

John Millership’s rink went ahead early and kept the lead throughout to win 18-9.

U3 took all the points off Vectors in games that were close initially before they surged ahead to win.

They are still in ninth place, but are now equal on points with Shipmates, separated only by shot difference.

The scores were 23-12 for Jack Carr’s rink and 15-9 for Michael Teasdale’s.

Results in the Orchard Health Group First Division largely reflected the league positions in the table, where there is a 20-point gap between the top six teams and the bottom five.

Leaders Invaders beat 10th-placed Cosmos 6-0 and were in control throughout as suggested by their league positions.

The victories were 23-15 for Scott Whyers and 21-9 for Ian Tebbs.

Holland Fen in second met IBC in sixth and won 5-1.

Jim Gott’s rink started well to lead by 11 shots at the halfway stage, before IBC narrowed the gap to one shot only after 18 ends.

A final flurry of three shots at the end saw the Fenmen win 20-16.

The game was also close on the second rink. Holland Fen had built an eight-shot advantage after 12 ends, but IBC finished strongly to tie the scores at 15 all, including five shots over the last three ends.

Third-placed Breakaways beat Parthians 6-0.

Michael Rymer’s rink were quickly 9-0 ahead and never lost the lead to win 16-10.

Parthians had established a good lead after six ends on the other rink, then Breakaways started to dominate the scoring, taking the next 13 ends by 21 shots to 4.

The final result was 26-18 for Neil Harrison’s rink.

Fourth-placed Strollers also won 6-0, beating Nomads, to stay just three points adrift of third.

Nomads dropped one place to eighth as a result.

Nomads were competitive during the initial stages on both rinks before Strollers started to dominate the scoring, winning 35-11 on Paul Flatters’ rink and 24-17 on Mick Dodes’ rink.

Royal Mail are now in seventh place after beating Central 4-2.

Keith Sharp’s rink started slowly before grabbing the lead on the eighth end and then controlling the game to run out 20-8 winners.

Central won the other rink for Fred Epton by one shot, 16-15.