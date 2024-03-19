Boston AC youngsters at the final Sportshall Series match.

In the final analysis Under 13 Lexi Mindham was awarded the Series Achievement Award for her overall performances and progress made competing in all five matches in the 2023-2024 series.

In the fifth match Lexi recorded 22.6 secs for Two Laps, 37.4 secs. for Three Laps 54.5 secs for Four Laps and clocked 1 min. 36.9 secs in the Six Laps race. Lexi also achieved a distance of 5.36m in Standing Triple Jump, 6.34m in Shot and completed a total of Seventy Two in the thirty second Speed Bounce Challenge.

Lexi's progress demonstrated over the five matches shows lots of promise for the outdoor season of track and field programme.

In the Under 11 age group Rose Pell had a good series of performances particularly in the Jumping events. In the final match she cleared 50cm in Vertical Jump, 1.94m in Standing Long Jump and 5.36m in Standing Triple Jump. Rose also achieved times of 55.7 secs. for Four Laps, and 1 min 39.2 secs for Six Laps and recorded 6.00m in the Chest Push competition.

Another Under 11 Emily Ward who like Lexi and Rose represented Lincolnshire in the Regional Sportshall Championships earlier this month,also made good progress over the series. Emily achieved the best Balance Test result recording 30 secs amassed a total of sixty eight in the Speed Bounce and clocked 56.5 secs. for Four Laps before clearing 5.00m in the Chest Push.

In her first season of Sportshall Athletics Isabelle Casselle has made some good progress. In the fifth match Isabelle cleared 1.70m in Standing Long Jump , 4.10m. in Standing Triple Jump and recorded 23.2 secs. for Two Laps and 21.3 secs in the Balance Test.

At Under 9 level John Maycock gained confidence over the series finishing with a clearance of 26 cms. in Vertical Jump, 1.42m in Standing Long Jump and 3.50m in Standing Triple Jump in the last match. John also recorded 31.6 secs for Two Laps and 1 min 53 secs for Six Laps and completed thirty eight in Speed Bounce and then cleared 4m in Chest Push.