Boston Community Runners were at the King’s Lynn 10k at the weekend.

The Grand East Anglia Run is a challenging run taking on King’s Lynn town centre, the park land and river side within its six mile route.

Starting at the Tuesday Market Place where a race village was installed just over 1800 runners gathered and snaked their way around the edge of the market place from the start line.

It took a few minutes for all the runners to cross the start but as it was chip timed your individual time started when you crossed the start line so everyone could space themselves out.

Barry and Janet Norton at King's Lynn.

The runners headed out on to the front of the riverside via the South Quay initially before heading back towards the pedestrian shopping areas, wending their way through a beautiful park known as The Walks, around Red Mount Chapel and Gaywood River before heading back along the roads heading out of the town. Eventually the runners took a left turn leading them onto a cycle path alongside the Great River Ouse before heading home.

Jo Hubble led the Boston runners home with a sub hour PB run of 57.44 and she was thrilled to see the time as she crossed the line.

Barry Norton knocked two minutes off last year’s time stopping the clock at 1.07.20. Jackie Hallett was next home with another consistent run giving her a time of 1.09.47 and Janet Norton had another good run to cross the line in 1.17.06.

Just south of Bourne the Langtoft 10k also took place. More of a low key event raising funds for the village and school there was still a good atmosphere and plenty to eat and drink.

Clare Teesdale was the sole representative for the black and yellow stripes this year and although recovering from a cold she put in a super run, finishing in 1.04.05

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and now a Walking with Purpose group. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange some weekend social runs.