The race is renowned for being flat, fast and warm, and Sunday's run was no exception.

A welcome breeze helped the 270 runners cool down on the last 3k of the race too.

Boston Community Runners were well represented, the group, who are steadily growing in numbers, had 18 runners taking part.

The Boston Community Runners at West Pinchbeck.

The Boston runners put on a super display of running. Steven Bates led the black and yellow stripes home in a great time of 44.20 with Sam Hewson not far behind in 45.59. Lee Conway was next back stopping the clock in 46.49 with Nick Turner chasing him down in 48.22 finishing just ahead of Andy Butler who clocked 48.25. Shiela Vasquez came into view next in 53.29 just infront of Sarah Lea who crossed the line in 54.22. Karen Hindle had another strong run in 56.19 and was followed by Dave Cobb just over the hour in 1.00.03. Carole Page had a superb run in a time of 1.05.34 finishing just ahead of Sarah Burton (1.06.06) and Clare Teesdale (1.07.04). Just two seconds seperated Kevin Hindle (1.08.13) and Jackie Hallett (1.08.15) and they were followed in by Claire Corney who stopped the clock in 1.11.44. Frances Haunch had a lovely run with her friend and both crossed the line together in 1.13.51 Mary Turner finished in 1.14.12 and Dawn Cobb rounded off a great day for Boston finishing in 1.16.57.

Nicola Housam took on the inaugural 13 Valleys Ultra Trail Event in Keswick. There was four distances to choose from, 180km, 110km, 55km, or 20km. Nic chose the 20km distance and thoroughly enjoyed it so next year she plans on tackling the 55km. The event was hard and typical of the Peaks landscape with rocks, valleys and almost vertical climbs in places! The organisation was excellent and the location stunning. Covering the distance in just over 3hr 30 mins, Nic finished tired but not broken!

The inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships took place on 30 September and 1 October in Riga, Latvia, and saw thousands of amateur runners from at least 100 countries competing alongside elite runners.

