Boston Community Runners were out at the Burghley 7

The seven mile race is described as a sensational course linking Burghley and Stamford. The weather went from a very snowy picture earlier in the week to bright blue skies and sunshine come race day.

With almost 1.600 runners starting at the Bottle Lodges, the Tudor Gatehouse to the west entrance of the estate, the event once again delivered what it promised.

Runners then headed out to St Martins High Street with its flawless Georgian history. The George Hotel and Gallows came next. They went over the Town bridge with views over the meadows and the route took the runners over the River Welland, the historic trade route through Stamford.

Back into the Burghley Estate passing the house and through the deer park the runners got tremendous support from the small village of Pilsgate. Heading past beautiful dry stoned walls the next landmark was the walled gardens before heading for the iconic Lions Bridge and the finish are just beyond.

Fourteen members of Boston Community Runners took the black and yellow stripes the short trip towards Stamford and recorded some great times.

First home for the club was Steven Bates who was flying. He stopped the clock at 51.36 just ahead of John Burton who ran a 52.26. Micheal Corney pulled out a new PB time with a finish time of 53.35 and was closely followed over the line by Nicholas Turner in 53.51.

Lee Conway gets stronger every run and a PB time of 54.07 was his reward. Jill Rymer took 2nd in her age category with a magnificent 54.33. Sam Hewson had another fine run in club colours stopping the clock in 55.08 and Stephen Cornwell is once again finding his speed with a time of 58.20.

Just over the hour saw Darren Bevan clock 1.01.08 with Tracie Charles next home in 1.02.09 followed by Karen Hindle in 1.03.18 and Sarah Lea in 1.04.04.

Mary Turner was pleased with her result of 1.19.23 with the hills she tackled and Kevin Hindle too, was pleased at the distance and terrain tackled having had several setbacks to training. Keving came home just after Mary in a time of 1.21.22.