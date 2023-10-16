G&S Racing Kawasaki had a fantastic end to the season when the two Junior Superstock riders, Sam Laffins and Asher Durham recorded two wins a third and fourth place in the two races at Brands Hatch.

After dominating free practice in the wet Sam Laffins was odds on favourite to take the win in damp conditions on Saturday and he didn't disappoint as he took the lead on the opening lap and powered away to establish a lead of 4.6s.

Team mate Asher Durham settled into second place which he held until lap six of 10 when Cameron Dawson demoted him to third place.

At the flag it was Laffins who took the win with a 5.7s advantage over Dawson with Durham holding off Owen Jenner to take third place,

Asher Durham (L) and Sam Laffins celebrate on the podium. Pic : David Yeomans

It was fine and sunny on Sunday for race two with Laffins starting from the front row while Durham was just behind on row two. As the race got underway it was Laffins who got the hole shot into Paddock Hill with Durham following in third.

A hectic and exciting race followed with eight riders all chasing at the front. The lead was exchanged between Laffins, Durham and Declan Connell throughout the race with Durham leading for two laps before being demoted by his team mate to fight it out with Ed Best for the last podium position.

All four were together throughout the remainder of the race and on lap 10 of 12 Laffins found a bit of extra speed to get to the front. Once he got his nose in front he maintained his position to the chequered flag to take his third win in succession just 0.1s ahead of Connell with Durham missing out on the podium just 0.04s behind Best.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: “Wow that was a mega end to our season. Asher Durham did so well to finish in third place overall after missing the first race of the season due to financial problems then Sam joining us with just four rounds left where he recorded an eighth at Cadwell, second at Oulton, a win at Donington and then two wins at Brands to end the season in fifth place.