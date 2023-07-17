Register
Handball teenager from Sleaford heads to Denmark

​A Sleaford teenager has been selected to take part in an international handball tournament in Denmark.
By Sports Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:08 BST
Elod Nadasdi goes to Denmark this month.Elod Nadasdi goes to Denmark this month.
Elod Nadasdi goes to Denmark this month.

Elod Nadasdi, 15, has been chosen to join the England Under 18 team competing in the Generation Handball event, which has attracted teams from 20 nations around the world.

The 16-player team will fly out to Denmark in late July and compete until early August in arenas holding more than 8,000 fans.

Playing in the tournament is the culmination of six years of training and competing for the Carre’s Grammar School pupil.

Elod has spent years being coached at the Regional Midland Handball Academy near Birmingham and has competed in national tournaments three times a year before breaking through to the England team.

The England call-up also marks a “miracle” recovery for the teenager – who only left hospital last February after rupturing his spleen while skiing.

He spent a week in intensive care and two further weeks in hospital in Austria and it took him three months to get back playing contact sport.

Parents Jim and Gabriella said they were hugely proud of their son’s determination and drive to get back to competitive sport after his accident and to make it to the international tournament.

They also praised Carre’s Grammar School for nurturing and encouraging his sporting career.

“The school is very supportive of Elod and his passion for handball. The school is running after school clubs for different age groups and even lets Elod train individually when the hall is free to use,” said Jim.

“We are delighted this has helped our son reach his goals and really proud of his selection for the England team.”

Carre’s headteacher Nick Law said the whole school was honoured that Elod would be representing Lincolnshire and his school at such a prestigious sporting event.

“Elod thoroughly deserves his opportunity. His is totally dedicated and passionate about the sport – and his recovery from such a terrible injury is testament to that.

“We are delighted we have been able to support him on his journey.”

