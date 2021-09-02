Handicap Cup victory as Sleaford Town Bowls Club conclude season

Bowls news

Sleaford Town Bowls Club have played the final three matches of the current season - concluding the campaign with a trophy.

Playing at Nettleham in the final of the City League Handicap Cup against St Giles, Town - who received one shot in the handicap - won 72-60.

Andrew Morris, Les Bunn and Andrew Bird won 32-20 while Martin Titley, David Campbell and Kris Moore lost 16-25.

However, Peter Stokes, Neal Mapletoft and Trevor Cope secured a 24-15 victory.

At home to St Giles in the EBA League only one rink won.

The game was lost by one shot (49-50) and two points.

Cecilia Faulkner, Neil Thomas, David Thomas and Les Bunn won 20-14.

There were defeats for Ken Dye, Pauline Bunn, Martin Titley and David Campbell 15-17 and Richard White, Finley Campbell, Gwen Campbell and Andrew Bird 14-19.

In their final match, Town were at Eslaforde Park in the Sleaford League.

They lost on all three rinks to come home pointless.

Richard White, Jackie Wareham and Bas Gilbert lost by two shots 14-16, James Wiswould, Neil Thomas and David Thomas lost by three shots 18-21 and David Campbell, Finley Campbell and Gwen Campbell lost 9-20.

In the President’s Day competition, held at the Town green, the winners were the John Henning set.