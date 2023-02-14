All ages are invited to have a go at playing indoor bowls – for free at two open days being hosted by a Sleaford sports club.

Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club. (Archive photo)

Sleaford and District Indoor Bowls Club will be holding their open days on Sunday, February 19 and on march 19 between 10am and 4pm.

All bowls equipment will be provided, just wear flat or smooth soled shoes.

Children are welcome to have a go too, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Light refreshments will be available too.

The club is sited next to Sleaford Leisure Centre off Boston Road and East Banks.

The club opened in September 1990 after a fundraising campaign.In 2020 a super efficient ventilation system was installed, which enabled the club to offer safe playing conditions, when it was able to open during the pandemic. This will continue to be a significant benefit to playing conditions and one that members much appreciate.

