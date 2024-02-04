The Vikings rink of Tim Mitchell, John Millership and Keith Posey, who won 18-15 against Desperados in Division Two.

In the top-of-the-table clash in the Orchard Health Group First Division, leaders Holland Fen took the spoils 4-2 against Invaders, leaving them 8 points ahead.

As was to be expected, both games were keenly contested, with Invaders starting well on both rinks and then finishing strongly. Alex Tomlin’s rink won 23-17 for the Fenmen after a purple patch in the middle of the game secured the result by scoring 18-1 over seven ends.

Invaders with skip Scott Whyers moved into a 13-6 lead, then fell behind 14-17 as Holland Fen rallied, but won the last two ends to get the win 18-17.

Strollers won 6-0 against Breakaways and are clear in third place. Mick Dodes’ rink was ahead from the off, gradually building their advantage, and won the game 21-14.

Andy Warne’s rink went ahead on the fifth end, moving out to lead 17-10 at one point, but the Breakaways kept fighting to keep the scores close, the final result being 20-15.

IBC remain in fourth after facing and beating Dynamics, eleventh, on both rinks, 26-9 for Steve Skelton and 20-15 for Richard Allam.

Nomads beat Parthians on the night, with scores of 22-15 and 16-11.

Royal Mail did well to take 4 points from their game with A40, four places above them in the table. Ian Smith’s rink, with Jean Thompson and Bob Thompson in support, fell 1-7 behind, before recovering to level the scores at 10-10, then finished well to win the game 18-11.

A40 with skip Andy Scotney won the other rink 20-17, having been 5-12 down at one point, but a good spell of 14 shots in six ends gave them the advantage to press for the win.

Golfers, tenth, beat bottom side Burtons 5-1. Burtons under Clare Britchford built a 10-3 advantage before Golfers and Gordan Gallichan levelled the scores at 10-10. The game remained close and ended 17-17 for one point each.

David Marshall’s Golfers rink controlled the game after a close start and won 25-13.

In Cammacks Division Two, the top two teams, Hotspurs and Optimists, had 6-0 wins over Kingfishers and Woodpeckers.

The game on Mike Nelson’s rink was competitive for eleven ends, when the score stood at 12-10, before Hotspurs ended strongly with 14 shots over 5 ends to win 26-10.

Mick Rate’s rink had a flurry of scoring from both teams at the start, then Hotspurs took control and ran out winners by 35-10, dominating the last 8 ends by scoring 18 unanswered shots.

Optimists, second, held the advantage over Woodpeckers in both games. Andrew Reeson’s rink won 24-5 and Stewart Reynolds’ rink 21-11.

Behind them, Vikings moved up two places into third after getting all the points against near rivals Desperados. Vikings trail Optimists by just 4 points, with Desperados a further four behind in fifth place.

Both rinks were competitive, as you’d expect from two teams with promotion ambitions. Doug Staples’ rink started well to lead 11-1, before Desperados narrowed the gap to one shot. A better finish saw Vikings win 19-15.

John Millership’s rink led 16-8 at 11 ends and had to hold on as Desperados closed in with the better finish, the final score being 18-15.

Central, clear in sixth spot, beat Shipmates 6-0, with wins for Fred Epton’s rink 20-8 and Rita Epton’s 20-11.