Honours dished out to Boston AC members at final Junior Sportshall event

Mia Clark-Atkins and Noah Donelly-Coles were the winners of the 2022-23 Junior Sportshall Athletics End of Series Awards at the final event in the six match series on Saturday.

The Boston AC team at the final indoor sportshall event.

Both Mia and Noah competed in all six matches, which were held monthly between October and March..

In the Under 11 Girls age group Mia achieved victory in the last Standing Long Jump competition, recording a best leap of 1.74m. She finished second in the Standing Triple Jump with a distance of 4.88m and achieved a distance of 5.50m in Chest Push.

At Under 13 level Noah was first in the Two Lap race, clocking 23.0 secs and also won the Vertical Jump achieving a height of 39 cm, as well as clearing 4.92m in Standing Triple Jump for second position in the final match in the series. Patrick McNally produced consistent results in the Under 15 Boys section. clearing 2.16m and 6.14m in Standing Long and Triple Jumps. He also recorded 22.0 secs for Two Laps and 1 min. 18.8 secs for Six Laps in his fifth outing in the Series.

In the Under 13 age group Jacob Collier won the Three Laps, Four Laps and Six Laps running events in 37.6 secs, 53.3 secs.and 1 min. 23.8 secs.

Under 13 Girl Kirsten Richardson won the Standing Triple Jump with a leap measuring 5.15m, the Standing Long Jump with 2.76m and recorded 1min 23.3 secs in the Six Laps race.

In the same age group Amelia Ambrose clocked 25.2 secs for Two Laps, recorded 4.52m in the Standing Triple Jump and 1.44m in Standing Long Jump. At Under 11 level Lexi Mindham won the Two Laps in 23,9 secs.

Rose Pell was first in the Standing Triple Jump with a promising clearance measuring 5.08m. finished second in the Chest Push with 5.50m and in the same position in the Six Laps race, recording 2 min 31.0 secs..

