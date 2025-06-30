Tom Hackett scored 113 not out and took three wickets in Horncastle’s win.

Horncastle CC’s Saturday first team slipped to a six wicket loss against Cleethorpes in Division Two of the Lincolnshire County League.

The hosts were always up against it after a poor innings with the bat gave them a mountain to climb.

At Blossom Way Sports Club, Horncastle laboured 147 all out after 44.5 overs.

Things started brightly enough with openers Thomas Hackett (28) and Chris Bargh (51) getting the innings underway in confident fashion.

But, after the openers were dismissed, a batting collapse followed with Gareth Jones (27) and Rowan Hackett (21) the only other batters to reach double figures.

In reply Hackett produced an excellent spell of 2 for 9 over eight overs, and was well-supported by Jones 1 for 26 in nine overs.

But their inability to remove Cleethorpe opener Rowan Smith was decisive with Smith carrying his bat for a match-winning 69.

The defeat left Horncastle with just five points for their efforts.

It was also a disappointing defeat for the second team after a 24 run defeat to Grimoldby & District CC.

Horncastle did well to bowl Grimoldby out for just 208.

It proved to be a target too much for Horncastle who were bowled out for 184 inside 44.5 overs.

But the club’s Sunday first team restored some pride after brilliantly defending a low total for a 48 run win against Louth in Division Three of the Lincoln and District League

Horncastle could only post 140 after being bowled out in 38.3 overs.

Micheal Ackerman top scored with an important 34 runs from 26 balls, with Jonathan Clark hitting a more than patient 20 in 47 balls as runs proved hard to come back.

It was even more difficult for Louth who saw wickets tumble all too often for their liking on the way to a lowly 92 all out.

Iain Davey, 3 for 16 from 6.5 overs and William Broughton, with a spell of 3 for 26, were the pick of the bowlers as Horncastle claimed a 20 point haul.