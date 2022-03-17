Horncastle Bowlers retain county crown

Mary Johnson and Keith Jacklin.

Horncastle IBC had two representatives in the Lincolnshire Bowling Association (EBF) finals that were held at Louth IBC this weekend.

In the Men’s singles Tracy Nunn came up against on-form Kevin Rand from Lincoln to be the county runner-up.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Mixed Pairs, reigning champions Mary Johnson and Keith Jackman had a convincing 21-4 victory over R. Walker and C. Barks from Dunholme IBC to retain their title.

Keith Jackman, Paul Bark, Darren Trapmore and Lee Boucher.

Mary and Keith will now represent Lincolnshire in the EBF National Finals at Newark IBC the week commencing April 19.

In the English Indoor Bowls Association National Over 60s Pairs, Paul Bark and Keith Jackman played J. Arnett and partner from Erewash IBC March 3 and had an excellent win, taking the match by 22 shots to 7.

They now progress to the National Finals (last 16) at Nottingham on Sunday, April 10, where they meet G. Green from Loddon Vale IBC in their first match.

The club’s greatest success has been in the Lincolnshire Indoor Bowls Association County competition where Horncastle IBC will be represented in five of the semi-final competitions played on Sunday, April 3 at Stamford.

In the Men’s Singles and the Men’s Over 60’s Singles they are represented by Paul Bark.

Paul has had convincing and good wins on his way to the semi-finals in all his matches.

Men’s Singles last 16 against Richard Feetham (Dunholme) 21-17; quarter finals v Simon Linley (Spalding) 21-9. He now meets Paul Roberts (Sleaford in the semi-final.

Over 60’s Men’s Singles last 16 v Geoff Mastin (Lincoln) 22-9 and in the quarter finals v Richard Allam (Stamford) 23-13. Paul will play Martin Dolby (Stamford) in the semi-finals.

EBF county winners Keith Jackson and Mary Johnson came up against tough opposition in the last 16 of the Mixed Pairs LIBA County Competition against Lincoln’s Sheila Plaskitt and Kevin Rands but held their nerve to take the match by 14 shots to 13.

In their quarter finals at the beginning of March they had a convincing win against John Mountain and Louise Brooks of Skegness by 18 shots to 8. They will now play Tina and Simon Reeson in the semi-finals.

In the men’s Pairs Keith Jackman and Paul Bark once again came up trumps, beating Jason Lewis and Mark Eurich in the last 16; and Scunthorpe’s Dave Portanier and Ade Wardle 17-8 in the quarter finals. Keith and Paul now meet Lincoln’s Mike Smith and Kevin Rand.