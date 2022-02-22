Horncastle bowlers taste success in national competitions

Paul Bark and Keith Jackman.

It has been another busy week for Horncastle Indoor Bowls club, not only in County matches but also individual National English Indoor Bowling Association and English Bowling Federation Competitions.

Horncastle have tasted success in The EIBA National Championships in the area rounds.

Mary Johnson and Judith Moody played in the Over 60s Ladies’ Pairs area semi-final on and had a convincing win over Gloria Davies and Rhoda Wing of Sleaford IBC by 26 shots to 8.

They now progress to the Area final where they will meet P. Cutts and partner of Nottingham IBC on a date to be confirmed

Paul Bark and Keith Jackman having reached the area semi-final in the Men’s Over 60s competition and played against the very established and experienced pair of Michael Smith and George Draper from Lincoln IBC.

This was a very close game with the lead changing hands by only one or two shots throughout the game.

After a tense 16 ends Keith and Paul were two shots behind but played an exceptional game of bowls to take three shots on the 17th end to go one shot in front.

They kept their nerve and took the last end to win by 15 shots to the Lincoln pairing’s 13.

They now go on to play J. Arnett and partner of Erewash IBC on a date to be confirmed.

In the EBF Competitions, Horncastle’s Tracy Nunn played in the Men’s Singles held at Lincoln IBC.

In the quarter-final, Tracy beat Grantham’s J. Lewis by 21 shots to 12.

The semi was held on the same day and Tracy came up against T. Bannister from Sleaford IBC, enjoying a 21 shots to 15 victory.

He will now play in the final at Louth IBC on March 12 against Kevin Rands from Lincoln IBC.

The Men’s Pairs were held at Grantham IBC and Horncastle was once again represented in the quarters by Tracy Nunn and his partner Keith Jackman.

They narrowly lost to R. and J. West from Boston IBC 21-14.

The Mixed Rinks were held at Sleaford IBC and Horncastle were this time represented in the quarter-final by Mary Johnson, Lee Boucher and Keith Jackman, who had a good win against Louth’s J. West, T. Reeson and S. Reeson by 22 shots to 16.

Their semi-final game was much closer with the Scunthorpe IBC trio of D. Mcarbe, N. Poole and P. Grimolby eventually taking the game by 16-12.

The Mixed Pairs last eight and semi-finals were held at Dunholme IBC.

In the quarter-finals Horncastle’s Mary Johnson and Keith Jackman had a convincing win over A. and M. Rymer from Boston IBC by 23-10.

Progressing to the semis, Mary and Keith came up against C. Richardson and T. Bannister from Sleaford IBC in another excellent game which they won by 22 shots to 10 after their 18-end match.

Mary and Keith will now play in the final at Louth IBC on March 12 against R. Walker and C. Barks From Dunholme IBC.

Both the ladies Trudy Bates team travel away to Louth whilst the Men’s Over 60s LIBA north League Team travelled to play Lincoln C team.

The ladies team came up against a strong Louth ladies team and put up a good fight but eventually succumbed to Louth’s home team advantage.

Horncastle won on one rink and lost on 3 and lost the aggregate by 96 shots to 64. Louth won by 12 points to 2.

Rink scores: S. Grimwood 19-22, M. Johnson 15-36, Jean Hoyles 19-18 and L. Adams 11-22.

The LIBA Men’s Over 60s Team didn’t take long to find the green at Lincoln and even though they were playing on away soil all teams had an excellent match, winning on three of the four Rinks and taking the aggregate by 79 Shots to Lincoln’s 55 and the match by 12 points to 2.

This means the team remains top in the Lincolnshire Indoor Bowls Association North League.

Rink scores: D. Ladlow 13-21, P. Boulton 18-14, P. Ulyatt 24-9 and N. Rodgers 24-11.

The HIBC Mixed League North Team played back to back matches.

At home against Lincoln B, Horncastle took advantage of the home green from the off and won the match convincingly by 85 shots to Lincoln’s 47, taking all 14 points.

Rink scores: K. Taplin 27-14, D. Trapmore 14-10, N. Burn 22-13 and J. Scholey 22-10.

A day later they travelled away once again to Louth and it was a close match from the very start.

Louth went in front and stayed there leading by two shots with only two teams having one end left to play each.

Horncastle held their nerve and took both ends by one shot each to level the match at 76 shots each and sharing the six points for the aggregate.

Horncastle lost overall with a winning rink and three losing.