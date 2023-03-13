Horncastle IBC men's team overcome league leaders

​Horncastle IBC have been very busy in the last few months with county team competitions.

The ladies Trudy Bates Teams have played three matches, firstly losing narrowly at home to Louth by 66 shots to 77 and by 4 points to 10. Rink Scores :- O Wells 18-21; L Ulyatt 16-15; J Taplin 21-16 and J Hoyles 11-25.

They then travelled to Louth for the return match. Louth putting out another strong team to win by 79 shots to Horncastle’s 58 and by 12 points to 2. Rink Scores:- O Wells 16-20; J Moody 13-17; P Scholey 17-14 and J Taplin 12-28.

On home soil, Horncastle played Lincoln but lost on all rinks by 62 shots to Lincoln’s 79. Rink Scores O Wells 17-19; P Scholey 16-21; J Taplin 17-19 and J Moody 12-20.

​Horncastle IBC’s Gala Day raised over £1,000 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. Pictured are organisers of the event David and Yvonne Turner, Les & Joyce Pert and club members.

The LIBA Mixed League Team hosted Scunthorpe and won by 83 shots to 81 and tok 12 of the 14 points on offer. Rink Scores :- Mark Burn 25-12; Neal Burn 14-29; K Taplin 19-18 and R Benjamin 25-22.

At home to Lincoln B, Horncastle won by 130 shots to 33 and by 14 points to zero. Rink Scores :- R Benjamin 33-7; D Trapmore 38-5; Neal Burn 33-9 and K Taplin 26-12.

Then, away against Dunholme, the hosts capitalised on their home rink advantage and won match by 88 shots to Horncastle’s 63. Rink Scores:- D Trapmore 16-23; R Benjamin 19-17; J Scholey 13-25 and K Taplin 20-23.

The 16-strong Men’s LIBA team travelled to Boston and won by 87 shots to 73 and 10 points to 4. Rink Scores :- K Taplin 15-16; L Boucher 35-12; Mark Burn 21-20 and R Benjamin 16-25.

They then hosted Scunthorpe and won on all four rinks, 99 shots to 51 and 14 points to zero. Rink Scores :- T Nunn 17-13; K Jackman 30-11; J Rapley 28-14; P Bark 24-14.

Hosting top of the league Lincoln, Horncastle then won convincingly by 95 shots to 44, taking all 14 points.

This leaves Horncastle in third place, only two points behind joint leaders Lincoln and Louth. Rink Scores:- K Taplin 18-14; M Burn 21-12; J Rapley 33-5 and T Nunn 23-13.

LIBA Men’s Over 60’s TEAM.

Only 2 matches were played by the Over 60’s team. The first was on Thursday 26th January at home against Louth. Horncastle played well and won by 77 shots to 68 and by 13 points to 3. Rink Scores :- N Rodgers 22-12; J Scholey 18-18; L Smith 14-24 and K Taplin 23-14.

The second was on 23rd February against Lincoln B. Horncastle took full advantage of playing on their home rink and won by 116 shots to 45 and taking all 14 points on offer. Rink Scores:- J Bontoft 23-12; D Ladlow 32-12; N Rodgers 36-8 and J Scholey 25-13.

FRIENDLY MATCHES

The first friendly game of 2023 kicked off with a visit to Horncastle by the Midland Counties Lincolnshire Ladies Team. It was enjoyable social game with the Lincolnshire Ladies performing to a high standard and Horncastle trying to keep up with the opposition. Final score - Lincolnshire Ladies 97, Horncastle 54.Rink scores - D Ladlow 9-18; T Dixon 11-24; J Scholey 14-19; J Rapley 9-21; R Benjamin 11-15.

The Bowls England Vice Presidents visited Horncastle on Sunday 15th January to play Horncastle’s Friendly Team against friends old and new. A competitive game played in good spirits, with Horncastle managing to hold on to an early lead and winning the match by 78 shots to BEVP’s 69 shots.Rink scores as follows :- J Rapley 16-12; T Dixon 13-10; J Scholey 7-24; P Limb 22-15;R Benjamin 20–8.

﻿Fifteen Horncastle players travelled to Louth on Sunday 22 January for the third friendly game of the month. Despite a tightly fought game on two rinks, Horncastle were unable to win the contest with the final score being Louth 97 shots to Horncastle’s 67 shots. Rink Scores:-D Ladlow 13-26; J Rapley 12-16; T Dixon 18-12; P Limb 13-14; K Argent 11-29.