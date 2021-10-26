Horncastle IBC secure progress in Egham Trophy

Horncastle IBC's Darren Trapmore, Paul Bark, Judith Moody, Margaret Brown, Lorna Main, Lee Boucher, Steve Boucher and Lyn Ulyatt

After a slow start to the season Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club have, over the last two weeks, regained some of their previous winning ways.

The LIBA men's over 60s team played on home soil against Dunhomme in the Lincolnshire North League.

They had a very good win, succeeding on all four rinks by 86 shots to 58 and thereby taking all 14 points on offer.

Rink Scores: P. Ulyatt won 22-15, J. Scholey won 19-16, N. Rodgers won 21-14, D. Ladlow won 24-13.

The LIBA men’s team travelled away to Skegness.

Playing on away greens is never easy but the team had an excellent win by 102 shots to 57 and, again, taking all 14 points.

Rink Scores: M. Burns won 30-13, D. Trapmore won 29-13, S. Bradley won 22-15, D. Walsh won 21-16.

The first of the national championship matches saw 16 of Horncastle’s men and women come together in the preliminary round of the Egham Trophy against Scunthorpe.

With two mixed teams of four at home and two away this was close throughout the four-hour match.

Both home teams won with Horncastle progressing to the first round proper, winning overall by a total of 85 shots to 60.

Horncastle now play Lincoln on Sunday, October 31.

Rink Scores: (home) S. Boucher 27-7, P. Bark 27-9, (away) K. Jackman 15-17, N. Rodgers 16-27.

The second of the national championship matches was for the men’s Denny Cup, a first round tie against a very strong Sleaford Team.

With two teams at home and two travelling to Sleaford, Horncastle started off well.

Sleaford came back on both their away rinks at Horncastle to take the match by 89 shots to 66.

Horncastle now proceed to the Denny Plate first round where they will meet Skegness on Saturday, November 6.

Rink Scores: (home) P. Bark 14-20, K. Jackman 20-26, (away) L. Boucher won 19-18, K. Taplin 13-25.

The ladies’ Trudy Bates team travelled away to play a very strong Lincoln team.

The final score saw Lincoln win by 113 shots to 36.

The last County game of the past fortnight saw the LIBA mixed team play Louth B at home.

Horncastle had an excellent win, victorious on all four rinks by 101 shots to 45 and taking 14 points.