Horncastle Outdoor Bowls Club complete a good year with title double... ending 29-year wait

The successful team.

It’s been a good year for Horncastle Outdoor Bowls Club - winning the EBA League for the first time in 29 years and only the second time in their history.

In a tense finish the destination of the title went down to the final game of the season.

The team needed five points from a possible 10 to secure the league, managing a 6-4 win against Foreshore.

Lee Boucher and Darren Trapmore.

The club also won the East Lincs title by one point to secure the title for the third time in the past four seasons.

The success continued as the club also got to all four semi-finals of the county competitions, unfortunately losing three of them to a strong Royal Mail Cart team from Spalding.

The club have had their shirts sponsored by Stephenson Trapmore Construction.