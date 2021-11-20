Sarah Bouskill is a world champion following powerlifting success in Lithuania.

Horncastle Powerlifting Club's Sarah Bouskill is a world champion.

She travelled to Lithuania to participate in the World Bench Press Championships, the first international competition since Covid hit.

In the raw competition, Sarah placed second, taking the silver medal.

However, in the equipped competition she took gold, becoming the World Champion for her age and weight category - also gaining the second best lifter title throughout all categories.

Sarah trains at Horncastle Powerlifting gym on Hemingby Lane and is coached by Marc Giles, the British Bench coach, an ex-world champion himself.

Two weeks before the Worlds Sarah had taken third place in the equipped bench press at the Arnold Sports Festival in Birmingham.