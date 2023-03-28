Horncastle's LIBA Men's team finish second in league

Members of Horncastle IBC have again been busy in action.​

It's a second-place finish for the LIBA Men's North team behind Lincoln.

The LIBA Men’s North team played at Louth on March 11, winning by 83 shots to 63 to take all 14 points and move into second place in the league, just one point behind Lincoln.

Their final match was at home to Skegness. Lincoln won their match to become league winners, while Horncastle beat Skegness by 99 shots to 49 to take second place by three points.

In the English Bowling Federation competition, Darren Trapmore and Olive Wells reached the county finals in the mixed pairs to face Colin Barks and Rene Walker of hosts Dunholme, losing by one shot 17-18 on the last bowl of the last end.

On March 4, Lincolnshire Women’s IBA played in the semi-finals of the Atherley Trophy against Suffolk at Ely Bowls Club. Horncastle were represented by Jayne Taplin, Olive Wells and Mary Johnson and Lincs put up an excellent performance to win by 123 shots to 104.

In the English Indoor Bowls Association National Area competitions, Horncastle have had several success stories and finalists.

The area finals of the Men’s 4s was held on February 25 where Lee Boucher, Darren Trapmore, Paul Bark and Keith Jackman played A Blacker and partners from Erewash IBC, another close match seeing Horncastle lose out by 14 shots to 15.

The next day saw Paul, Keith and Mark Burn play in the over 50s Trips Area Final, this time at Melton Mowbray against TM Lee and partners from Nottingham IBC, Horncastle winning by 22 shots to 19. They now progress to the last 16 in the country and play Colin Boston and partners from Hartlepool IBC on Thursday, March 30 at Nottingham.

On March 5, Paul Bark played against John Mildren of Nottingham in the Area National Over 60s Singles at Melton Mowbray IBC, winning by 21 shots to 8. He has now reached the final 16 to play at Nottingham IBC on Tuesday, March 28 against Phillip Drewball from Victory IBC Portsmouth.

The last men’s area final saw Paul Bark and Keith Jackman play in the National Over 60s pairs, losing by eight shots to 24.