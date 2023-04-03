Horncastle's Paul reaches bowls finals

​It’s been another excellent couple of weeks for Horncastle IBC in the National Finals and Lincolnshire Indoor Bowls Club semi-finals.

​The Over 50s National Triples team of Phil Boulton, Paul Bark and Mark Burn.

​Horncastle were well represented in the LIBA competition by Paul Bark in the Over 60 Singles who played against Richard Allam from Stamford and had a fantastic result, winning by 21 shots to 6. He will now meet Paul Flatters from Boston in the LIBA Finals at Spalding on Saturday 22nd April.

In the Men’s Triples, Paul Bark, Darren Trapmore and Lee Boucher played against David Bristow, Trevor Bannister and Paul Roberts of Sleaford. This was a closer match with the three Horncastle lads holding on to win by 16 shots to 14. They will now play Kevin Rands, Dean Stevenson and (former world champion) Billy Jackson of Lincoln in the final on Saturday 22nd April at Spalding IBC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having won their national area finals Horncastle were also represented in the national last 16 of the men’s Over 60’s singles and Over 50’s Triples at Nottingham IBC.

In the first round Paul Bark met P Drewball of Portsmouth Victoria in the over 60s singles and had a convincing win by 21 shots to 4. The same evening, Paul was drawn against DJ Drew from Carnmoggas. This was a very close game with Paul narrowly losing 19 shots to 21 and Drew went on to win the overall title.

In the Over 50s Triples Paul Bark, Mark Burn and Phil Boulton played against C Boston and partners of Hartlepool in the last 16. This was a much closer match than the score suggests with both teams performing to a very high standard. Horncastle lost by 13 shots to 23 to Hartlepool who went on to win the title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the ladies game Lincolnshire competed in the final of the Atherley Trophy at Nottingham IBC on Saturday against Dorset, with Horncastle represented by Mary Johnson, Jayne Taplin and Olive Wells.

Lincolnshire took a convincing lead and at the half way stage were 20 shots ahead. Dorset dug deep and came back to lead 98-97 with four ends to go, but Lincolnshire held their nerve and with a final push went on to win the title by winning on four of the six rinks and by 125 shots to 108.