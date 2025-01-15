Hospital sister swaps the wards for the world championships bowls arena

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ward Sister Chelsea Spencer is taking a few days off from caring for patients on the Acute Cardiac Unit at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, to compete in the World Indoor Bowls Championships.

Chelsea, who is ranked sixth in England, will be competing in the Ladies Singles and also the Mixed Pairs competitions at Potters Resorts in Hopton-on-Sea, Norfolk.

Chelsea first starting playing bowls when she was nine-years-old. It is very much a family affair as at the time her grandparents, dad and brother also played. Her Dad Martin Tomlin and Grandad Mick Tomlin both competed in the 1990 World Championships.

Chelsea said: “I competed at a World Championship qualifying competition and won the event, which means that I now get to go to Norfolk for the Championships.

Chelsea Spencer after a recent bowls win

“I am really looking forward to the Mixed Pairs on Friday where I have been paired up with my friend Mark Dawes who is ranked sixth in the world. I will then compete in the ladies competition on Sunday.”

Chelsea is part of the Spalding Lightning team that plays at the Castle Complex in Spalding and has travelled all around the UK playing bowls competing and representing her country.

She added: “I love my job. It can be quite busy and emotional at times, but when I am on the green I have to forget everything else and just focus. It really is a great escape. In the same way, when I am caring for patients they have my undivided care and attention, I cannot think about bowls and competitions. In a way they are a perfect combination for me.”

Chelsea will be supported at the championships by her family, friends and husband Martin, who is also a bowler.

Chelsea added: “Not too many of my colleagues really know about my bowling. I am sure it will be a surprise for them to hear.”