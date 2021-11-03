Hotshot Kallum Burrell earns England call-up for World Championships

Kallum Burrell.

Clay pigeon shooter Kallum Burrell has been selected to represent England in the 2022 World Championships... at the first attempt.

The Sibsey teenager will be part of the side competing in San Antonio, Texas from April 20-24 next year.

He caught the eye after storming onto the scene this year, claiming two world titles.

“Being selected to represent England is something I’d hoped for in the future, but I never dreamt it would happen in the first year of trying,” Kallum said, delighted top get the nod in a highly-contested field of competitors.

“The competition has been tight and there are some great shots battling for a junior place.

“It really has finished my year off well.”

And what a year it has been for Kallum, who became a double world champion.

His score of 98/100 saw him named high gun at the Clay Pigeon Shooting Association World Sport Trap Championships in the summer.

He beat five rivals by one shot and coming out on top from a field of 631 competitors.

But the success didn’t end there as the Boston Grammar School pupil also claimed the junior title at the E.J. Churchill Shooting Ground at High Wycombe.

Kallum only took part in his first competition in March 2019 at Grimsthorpe Estate Shooting Ground.