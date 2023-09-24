Hotspurs and Optimists make most of extra fixture in Boston indoor bows league
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two teams taking ten points out of a possible twelve were Hotspurs and the new outfit, Optimists.
Hotspurs won 6-0 against Shipmates with two impressive displays, winning 29-15 on Mike Long’s rink, supported by Yvonne Smith and Ted Woods, and 27-6 on Mike Nelson’s, playing with Phil Exton and Rob Druce.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mike Long and Ted Woods, this time with Trevor Higgs, were again very good against Vikings, winning 37-9 this time. Over both matches, Mike Long notched up 7 scores of 5 or more shots in a devastating run of form. Vikings skip Keith Posey won the second rink, a more balanced contest, by 21-14.
Optimists had a good week, taking all the points off Kingfishers and beating Phantoms 4-2 to score their first points. Ron Coaten, Marilyn Read with skip Stewart Reynolds won 16-10 and were always ahead – a real boost to their confidence. The other rink, 9-11 down after 11 ends, won 25-11 with a run of 16 shots for Stan Lawrence, Judith Richmond and skip Andrew Reeson.
Against Phantoms, Andrew Reeson’s rink won again, 19-12. Roy Stanley managed his Phantoms rink to win 17-11. The extras for shot aggregate went to Optimists by a single shot.
Central still head the table after collecting eight points this week. They beat Amateurs 6-0, Fred Epton winning 27-10 convincingly and Rita Epton grabbing the win 16-13 with 6 shots scored over the final two ends.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They took two points from their match against Vectors, as Sandra Copeland controlled the game to win 18-10. Vector’s skip Kevin Rockall had a good win on the other rink, 17-6, which also allowed Vectors to get the shot aggregate.
Desperados, second in the table, took 8 points from two 4-2 wins. Colin Louth, Dean Harris and John Melless won 27-8 against Phantoms, the other rink going to Graham Taylor, Phantoms skip, 17-12.
Colin Louth was skip as they won well again, 25-13, against Kingfishers. A tight battle on the second rink saw John Fell take 2 points for Kingfishers by winning 12-8 by virtue of a good closing run.
Woodpeckers also had a brace of 4-2 wins by beating Amateurs and Vectors. Keith Motley skipped both their winning rinks, 18-14 against Amateurs and 19-8 against Vectors.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mick Greet gave Amateurs a 12-10 win to provide some solace after a disappointing start to the season, and Colin Heppenstall saw Vectors home 17-11.
One round of matches in the Orchard Health Group First Division saw Holland Fen in commanding form as they took all the points against A40, winning Chris Gill’s rink 32-7 and Les Feary’s 20-13.
Invaders and Strollers ended 4-2, largely as a result of Scott Whyers’ 30-17 win for Invaders. Andy Warne won the other rink 17-9 for Strollers.
Breakaways also won 4-2 against Dynamics, Mark Brown’s rink winning 21-14, Ken Burr taking the other for Dynamics, a close game, 15-14.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jim Gott and Richard Allam skipped their IBC rinks to win 16-8 and 15-13 against Nomads.
Golfers and Parthians were closely matched to end 2-4, Graham Scarboro winning 13-10 and Keith Nix 14-10.
Royal Mail were too good for Burtons on the night, winning 32-7 and 16-9, for 6 points.