Hotspurs and Optimists make most of extra fixture in Boston indoor bows league

Week three of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club saw two rounds played out by teams in the Cammacks Division Two.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two teams taking ten points out of a possible twelve were Hotspurs and the new outfit, Optimists.

Hotspurs won 6-0 against Shipmates with two impressive displays, winning 29-15 on Mike Long’s rink, supported by Yvonne Smith and Ted Woods, and 27-6 on Mike Nelson’s, playing with Phil Exton and Rob Druce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Long and Ted Woods, this time with Trevor Higgs, were again very good against Vikings, winning 37-9 this time. Over both matches, Mike Long notched up 7 scores of 5 or more shots in a devastating run of form. Vikings skip Keith Posey won the second rink, a more balanced contest, by 21-14.

Victorious Hotspurs rink of Ted Woods, skip Mike Long & Yvonne Smith after winning 29-15

Optimists had a good week, taking all the points off Kingfishers and beating Phantoms 4-2 to score their first points. Ron Coaten, Marilyn Read with skip Stewart Reynolds won 16-10 and were always ahead – a real boost to their confidence. The other rink, 9-11 down after 11 ends, won 25-11 with a run of 16 shots for Stan Lawrence, Judith Richmond and skip Andrew Reeson.

Against Phantoms, Andrew Reeson’s rink won again, 19-12. Roy Stanley managed his Phantoms rink to win 17-11. The extras for shot aggregate went to Optimists by a single shot.

Central still head the table after collecting eight points this week. They beat Amateurs 6-0, Fred Epton winning 27-10 convincingly and Rita Epton grabbing the win 16-13 with 6 shots scored over the final two ends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They took two points from their match against Vectors, as Sandra Copeland controlled the game to win 18-10. Vector’s skip Kevin Rockall had a good win on the other rink, 17-6, which also allowed Vectors to get the shot aggregate.

Desperados, second in the table, took 8 points from two 4-2 wins. Colin Louth, Dean Harris and John Melless won 27-8 against Phantoms, the other rink going to Graham Taylor, Phantoms skip, 17-12.

Colin Louth was skip as they won well again, 25-13, against Kingfishers. A tight battle on the second rink saw John Fell take 2 points for Kingfishers by winning 12-8 by virtue of a good closing run.

Woodpeckers also had a brace of 4-2 wins by beating Amateurs and Vectors. Keith Motley skipped both their winning rinks, 18-14 against Amateurs and 19-8 against Vectors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mick Greet gave Amateurs a 12-10 win to provide some solace after a disappointing start to the season, and Colin Heppenstall saw Vectors home 17-11.

One round of matches in the Orchard Health Group First Division saw Holland Fen in commanding form as they took all the points against A40, winning Chris Gill’s rink 32-7 and Les Feary’s 20-13.

Invaders and Strollers ended 4-2, largely as a result of Scott Whyers’ 30-17 win for Invaders. Andy Warne won the other rink 17-9 for Strollers.

Breakaways also won 4-2 against Dynamics, Mark Brown’s rink winning 21-14, Ken Burr taking the other for Dynamics, a close game, 15-14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jim Gott and Richard Allam skipped their IBC rinks to win 16-8 and 15-13 against Nomads.

Golfers and Parthians were closely matched to end 2-4, Graham Scarboro winning 13-10 and Keith Nix 14-10.