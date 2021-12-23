How you can secure £2,000 in sports backing

Nesta Baxter.

Sporting youngsters looking for some financial backing to help them turn their dreams into reality are being invited to apply for this year’s Leg-Up Club bursary.

A group of friends from the Boston will once again put up around £2,000 in sponsorship to help one - or more - local talents with their sporting ambitions.

Previous recipients have gone on to claim medals while representing their country, break national records and also turn professional - such as kickboxer Nesta Baxter, swimmer Connor Boyfield and boxer Angelica Finch.

Others have received the help needed to reach the next level of their development or funding to help them reach goals of competing abroad.

The Leg-Up club maintain their anonymity but it is their intention that the cash will help make a difference to one or more sportsperson - who believe that the financial injection can help them take their ambitions to another level.

The Leg-Up Club come from a mixture of different sporting backgrounds, and they are open-minded as to which sport they are looking to support.

For a chance to be the recipient of the bursary, you are asked to get in contact and explain why you feel you should receive a leg-up.

The group have teamed up with The Standard, and are appealing for anyone interested to get in contact.

To put yourself forward, or to nominate a sporting talent, email [email protected], outlining details about the individual, their sporting discipline, age, and what the money would be put towards.