How you can take part in Big Weekend of Archery in Lincolnshire

You can take part in the Big Weekend of Archery.

Sites in Lincolnshire will be taking part in the Big Weekend of Archery.

Adults and children of all ages are invited to try their hand at the sport on selected dates from July 9-11.

Venues at Grimsby, Louth, Boston, Friskney and Grantham will take part in the nationwide event, organised by Archery GB.

For those of you in the south of the county there will also be events hosted in neighbouring Rutland, Peterborough and Wisbech.

Archery is a fun and inclusive sport, perfect for anyone wanting to try something new - and it may even help get you in the mood for this summer's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Below is a list of clubs and venues taking part and how you can get involved.

GRANTHAM

Club: Grantham Archers

Date: Sunday, July 11 (10am-2pm)

Event address: Walton Academy, Kitty Briggs Lane, Grantham, NG31 7JR

Minimum age: 4

Need to pre-book? Yes

BOSTON

Club: Pilgrim Bowmen of Boston

Date: Sunday, July 11 (10am-4pm)

Event address: Mayflower Sports Ground, Rosebery Avenue, Boston, PE21 7QR

Minimum age: 8

Need to pre-book? No

FRISKNEY

Club: Friskney Bowmen

Date: Saturday, July 10 (10am-4pm)

Event address: Friskney Bowmen Archery Field, Church Road, Friskney, PE22 8RD

Minimum age: 6

Need to pre-book? No

GRIMSBY

Club or Organisation: AFD Archery Club

Date: Sunday, July 11 (10am-4pm)

Event address: Centre4, 17a Wootton Road, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, DN33 1HE

Minimum age: 7

Need to pre-book? Yes

LOUTH

Club: Louth & District Archery Club

Date: Saturday, July 10 (12-4pm)

Event address: Louth Town FC, Marshlands, Saltfleetby, LN11 7SS

Minimum age: 3

Need to pre-book? No