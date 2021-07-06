How you can take part in Big Weekend of Archery in Lincolnshire

Sites in Lincolnshire will be taking part in the Big Weekend of Archery.
Adults and children of all ages are invited to try their hand at the sport on selected dates from July 9-11.
Venues at Grimsby, Louth, Boston, Friskney and Grantham will take part in the nationwide event, organised by Archery GB.
For those of you in the south of the county there will also be events hosted in neighbouring Rutland, Peterborough and Wisbech.
Archery is a fun and inclusive sport, perfect for anyone wanting to try something new - and it may even help get you in the mood for this summer's Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Below is a list of clubs and venues taking part and how you can get involved.
GRANTHAM
Club: Grantham Archers
Date: Sunday, July 11 (10am-2pm)
Event address: Walton Academy, Kitty Briggs Lane, Grantham, NG31 7JR
Minimum age: 4
Need to pre-book? Yes
BOSTON
Club: Pilgrim Bowmen of Boston
Date: Sunday, July 11 (10am-4pm)
Event address: Mayflower Sports Ground, Rosebery Avenue, Boston, PE21 7QR
Minimum age: 8
Need to pre-book? No
Contact: [email protected] or http://pilgrim-bowmen.co.uk
FRISKNEY
Club: Friskney Bowmen
Date: Saturday, July 10 (10am-4pm)
Event address: Friskney Bowmen Archery Field, Church Road, Friskney, PE22 8RD
Minimum age: 6
Need to pre-book? No
Contact: [email protected] or www.Fri skneybowmen.org.uk
GRIMSBY
Club or Organisation: AFD Archery Club
Date: Sunday, July 11 (10am-4pm)
Event address: Centre4, 17a Wootton Road, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, DN33 1HE
Minimum age: 7
Need to pre-book? Yes
LOUTH
Club: Louth & District Archery Club
Date: Saturday, July 10 (12-4pm)
Event address: Louth Town FC, Marshlands, Saltfleetby, LN11 7SS
Minimum age: 3
Need to pre-book? No
For more information about the Big Weekend, finding your local club and whether a booking is required, visit www.archerygb.org/bigweekend