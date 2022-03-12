Hunter breaks Revesby Run Series course record

The third instalment was held at Revesby.

The third instalment of the Trident Sports Events Revesby Run Series has been held.

Two hundred runners once again ran around the fields and surrounding lanes on the South side of the Revesby estate to complete either the 5 mile or 10 mile mix terrain courses.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time the runners had to contend with a gusty north easterly wind which meant they faced a challenging head wind battling their way back to the finish line.

The third instalment was held at Revesby.

On the upside they were treated to beautiful sights of deer charging across the fields in the bright sunshine.

The Trident marshals were out in full force again, eagerly cheering on all the runners with the tail riders also giving support for that last push to the finish line.

First home for the men on the 5 mile course was David Hunter (Lincoln & District) who also set a new course record in a time of 31 mins 52 secs.

David was closely followed by Dave Allworthy (Lincoln Wellington), and then Steve Dowse (Sills & Betteridge).

Harriet Johnson (100% Tri) finished first for the women in a time of 39 mins 40 secs.

Catherine Goodway and Vicky Prestwood (Lincoln Tri) followed to take their second and third places respectively.

Mark Sands (Skegness & District RC) took the honours of first back in the 10 mile race in a time of 1h r 5 mins 33secs.

Daniel Croft (Woodhall Spa Steamers) followed to take second place, with Adam Bevan taking third.

First to finish for the women was Paula Downing (Mablethorpe RC) in a time of 1 hr 14 mins 15 secs, with Rowan Booth (Caistor RC) in second and Beth Wilmot (Lynas Vokes) in third place.

This time also saw the addition of two new 1 and 2 mile routes set up especially to give junior runners a taste of running in a Trident event, with 40 children aged between six to 16 running across both distances.

The Trident Team will be back at Revesby to host the final run in the Series on May 29.