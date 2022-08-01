Freiston enjoyed a comfortable victory.

Freiston lost the toss, and batted first. Openers Richard Paul and Sunil Panjwani made a decent start, taking the score to 36, before Panjwani was caught in the gully for 12.

Paul (17) and Waseem Ilyas (16) both made double before being dismissed in consecutive overs.

Abdul Moeed and Usman Ahmed looked to continue their fine recent form, as they added 51 for the fourth wicket. Ahmed made 27 before being caught in the covers.

Connor Goodfellow joined Moeed and continued the good work, with a 49 run partnership. Goodfellow made an attractive 26. Moeed top scored with 44 but he was caught on the boundary.

Freiston’s lower order took the score well past 200. Ashok Kumar made 18 and Taimur Mian 14 before Ollie Booth produced some lusty blows to make 28. Freiston closed on an impressive 230 from their forty-five overs.

It was Booth who continue his good form with the ball, dismissing both Heckington openers caught behind by stand in keeper Mian.

Rizwan Qadir dismissed Scott (10) thanks to a good catch from Ilyas. Heckington made it to 66-3 before a double strike all but ended the contest.

Qadir had Humphreys caught by Moeed at mid on for 23, and then Ryan Overton found the edge of Wells bat to give another catch for Main behind the stumps.

Overton went on to clean bowl Elliott, and Qadir picked up his third with another catch for Mian.

Abdul Moeed and Ashok Kumar finished off the innings, sharing the last three wickets, with the help of two stumpings from Mian.

Heckington were all out for 114, giving Freiston a maximum points victory which moves them up to fifth in the table.

Castor & Ailsworth 2nd XI (267-8) beat Freiston L&L 2nd XI (79 all out) by 188 runs.

Freiston seconds were well beaten away to Castor.

The home side made an impressive 267, with Zakir Gatta leading the way for Freiston with three wickets. There were also wickets for Mat Dean, JP Horton and Joe Evans, but it was hard work for the Freiston attack.

Freiston were never in the hunt with the bat as they were bowled out for 79. Only Ben Newton (24) and Saif Ilyas (15) made double figures for Freiston.