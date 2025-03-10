​In-form Market Rasen see off Moderns

Market Rasen & Louth were again victorious.

​Market Rasen and Louth RUFC extended their winning form with a resounding 64-19 win over visitors Nottingham Moderns.

​Rasen have now won eight out of their last ten games, with one loss and one draw.

The scene was set from the start when a customary interception from the young flyer Will Day saw him gallop from the Rasen 22 to dot down for the first try in under two minutes.

A Rasen scrum in the red zone then produced swift ball along the line for winger Liam Dufton to run in unopposed in the left corner.

Another Rasen scrum then resulted in a powerful drive by the pack to release Toby Hutchinson to crash over for the third Rasen try.

Although Moderns were trying to mount their own attacks, strong defence and numerous turnovers from Rasen resulted in a scrum on the 22, the ball won and accurate interplay between the backs gave Lloyd Buck the opportunity to turn on the gas and hurtle past his opposing defenders for try number four.

Moderns replied with a try of their own but almost instantly Buck ran in for his second of the afternoon and then Chris Everton burst through a gap in the defence to snaffle try six.

The next score came from a strong Rasen scrum in the right hand corner just shy of the Moderns try line, the ball released for Joe McDonnell to blast over for a half-time score of 45-5.

Moderns scored again early in the second-half but Lawrence Day soon produced Rasen’s next try with a superb run into the corner, then George Grant went over for the next.

Everton was then yellow carded but Rasen weren’t to be hampered too much and Buck soon evaded a desperate defence to claim his hat-trick try.

Moderns registered a consolation try late on but Rasen’s work was done.

There is a break in league action this weekend before Rasen go to Burton 2s on March 22.