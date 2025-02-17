In-form ​Rasen run in six tries

Market Rasen were in try-scoring mood.

​Market Rasen and Louth RUFC were surefooted victors in a six try bonanza at home to Loughborough on Saturday.

In muddy conditions, Rasen maintained their expansive style of play throughout and eased to a 42-10 victory.​

The hosts took the lead when a Rasen line-out inside the Loughborough 22 gave Ben Young the opportunity to power through the Loughborough defenders and an offload to flanker George Grant saw him gallop through the desperate tacklers to go over for the first try of the game, converted by hooker Tommy Aldridge.

But from a quick penalty, Loughborough soon pushed the Rasen defence back to their own line and were over for a try of their own, unconverted, as Rasen led 7-5 at half-time.

Rasen started the second-half strongly and centre Marius Burger battled his way through the Boro back line to scoot over for their second try, converted by Aldridge.

Then a great run out of defence resulted in centre Harry Lightfoot receiving the ball, storming down the left wing almost to the line, and a deft pass to supporting winger Liam Dufton saw him go over for Rasen’s third, again converted.

Berger soon went over again under the posts with Aldridge converting, but the visitors responded with a try of their own to reduce the arrears.

But an attempted clearance kick was charged down by Rasen and the loose ball was grounded over the line by Berger for his third try, and Rasen’s fifth, again converted.

In the last ten minutes Rasen dug in and defended well before great hands along the back line resulted in another line break by Grant to get clear away to disappear into the gloom and straight under the posts for his second try of the day.

The conversion by Tommy Aldridge brought the final score to 42-10 in Rasen’s favour, securing their Rasen’s fourth place in the league.

They face a tough test this weekend at second-placed Hinckley 2s.