Boston AC members impressed in the sportshall.

At Under 13 level Lexi Mindham achieved an excellent score of eighty in the thirty seconds allocated to Speed Bounce and pushed her Shot performance to within a few centimetres of six metres.

She also cleared 1.84m in Standing Long Jump and 5.22m in Standing Triple Jump.

In the Under 11 age category Ellis Richardson improved to record 46.8 secs for the Three Laps, 3.42m in Standing Triple Jump and a total of 38 in the twenty seconds time limit of Speed Bounce and then recorded 3.25m in Chest Push.