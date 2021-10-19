IndyCar ace Jack Harvey joins new team

Jack Harvey. Photo: Getty Images

Jack Harvey has signed a multi-year deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, it has been announced.

The Bassingham driver has just completed his second season in the NTT IndyCar Series with Meyer Shank Racing, finishing 15th in the driver standings.

But now the Lincolnshire ace is looking forward to a fresh challenge, as he prepares to drive the no 45 Hy-Vee Honda.

“I really am so excited to get started on this new journey,” said Harvey, whose best finish to date was a third at the 2019 Indianapolis Grand Prix.

“It’s a new chapter.

“I can’t wait to represent Hy-Vee in 2022 and beyond and I can’t wait to get on track soon.