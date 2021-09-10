IndyCar's Jack Harvey targets podium finish at Portland Grand Prix

Jack Harvey. Photo: Getty Images

Jack Harvey is targeting a podium spot at the Portland Grand Prix as the IndyCar season stages its final three rounds of competition.

The visit to Portland International Raceway will be the third visit for Meyer Shank Racing, which has proven to be a strong contender since its debut race in 2018 with Bassingham's Harvey behind the wheel.

In just his first partial IndyCar season with MSR and his sixth career IndyCar race with MSR, Harvey qualified the No 60 Honda 13th - his best qualifying result at the time.

Harvey came back the following year with the same strength, qualifying the Honda on the second row in fourth.

Harvey was on his way to a podium finish until he was taken out by a competitor from behind.

Now coming back to the shortest circuit on the IndyCar calendar at just 1.9-miles, Harvey is aiming to get that podium finish that he nearly captured two years ago.

“We have been really strong at Portland the two times that we’ve been there, so that’s always a good sign with any race that you’re heading to,” said Harvey.

“It was unfortunate that we did not finish the race in 2019, but knowing what we know about the track and the car.