Boston Open 2023 champions AbdAllah Eissa and Savannah Ingledew.

Ingledew beat Lincolnshire's own Katie Wells in Sunday's final - which was a rematch of the previous year's quarter-final in which Katie had come from 2-0 down to win 3-2. This time around the 18-year-old South African didn't let her 2-0 lead slip, instead edging a close third set on a tiebreak to win the match and the tournament 11/3, 11/5, 12/10 in 40 minutes.

The men's final was of a similar length and was won by the top seed AbdAllah Eissa, who stepped up to lead the men's draw following the withdrawal of original #1 seed Lewis Doughty. He raced into an 8/0 lead in the first set before even losing a point, and although his fellow 17-year-old opponent Heston Malik got going in the third game, it was too little too late as Eissa secured his first Boston Open title - 11/2, 11/4, 9/11, 11/8.

The finals were the culmination of another successful tournament. Highlights included Friday night's last match, in which 5/8 seed Michael Tallentire recovered from a first set defeat to lead 2-1 before being pegged back in the fourth, eventually overcoming his opponent Sam Henden in the fifth set to progress from the round of 16.

14-year-old Mariam Eissa knocked out a 3/4 seed in a five-set quarter-final that proved to be the closest women's match. And both men's semi-finals were competitive four-setters between well-matched opponents. This included AbdAllah Eissa's victory over Yusuf Sheikh, where although a fifth set wasn't required, two of the four games went to a tiebreak. This resulted in it being the longest match of the tournament, at just three minutes shy of an hour.

Reflecting on this year's competition, tournament director Mark Hildred said: "Although entry numbers were down this year, we have still been treated to a great weekend of squash featuring a number of stars of the future.