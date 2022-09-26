Ingram wins at Silverstone to stay in title contention

Tom Ingram was in fine form at Silverstone.

Driving a Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 and TradePrice.Cars Hyundai, Ingram dominated the last BTCC race around Silverstone's 1.6-mile National Circuit to boost his title hopes with Brands Hatch set to host the final races of the year in just ten days time.

The Vale-based racer scored fifth place finishes in the opening two races on Sunday, won by Rory Butcher (Toyota) and Jake Hill (BMW) before storming to victory infront of a huge Silverstone crowd.

As a result, Ingram is placed third in the Drivers' Standings with a score of 338 points, seven behind reigning champion, and current leader, Ash Sutton (Ford). Jake Hill is in second with a score of 340.

Ingram said, "We got the job done in the final race of the weekend and now head to Brands Hatch where everything is possible."