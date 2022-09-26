Ingram wins at Silverstone to stay in title contention
Tom Ingram scored victory in the final Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Silverstone on Sunday allowing him to remain in contention for the overall 2022 BTCC title with just one race meeting of the year now remaining.
Driving a Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 and TradePrice.Cars Hyundai, Ingram dominated the last BTCC race around Silverstone's 1.6-mile National Circuit to boost his title hopes with Brands Hatch set to host the final races of the year in just ten days time.
The Vale-based racer scored fifth place finishes in the opening two races on Sunday, won by Rory Butcher (Toyota) and Jake Hill (BMW) before storming to victory infront of a huge Silverstone crowd.
As a result, Ingram is placed third in the Drivers' Standings with a score of 338 points, seven behind reigning champion, and current leader, Ash Sutton (Ford). Jake Hill is in second with a score of 340.
Ingram said, "We got the job done in the final race of the weekend and now head to Brands Hatch where everything is possible."
"I would like to thank all my supporters for cheering me on at Silverstone. It was great to see the crowds having a great time!"