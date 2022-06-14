Injuries take toll after Bombers defeat Vipers

Max Durkin in action for the Bombers.

Against the Vipers, the Bombers were 27-0 up at half time, all points coming from defensive touchdowns

with two from GB lineman Sam Gair, and two interceptions returned for touchdowns from cornerback Ristian David.

The Vipers rallied but Bombers won 27-22.

The next game pitted the Bombers’ 10 man squad against the Knights’ 35-man squad and the strength in depth showed.

The Bombers trailed 14-0 before injuries meant they had to call the game, resulting in a 27-0 Knights win.

The Knights then beat the Vipers 35-6.

The Bombers host both teams at Memorial Hall, North Hykeham on July 2.