International debut for Gainsborough's Cody Glen at Dutch Open in Eindhoven

Gainsborough’s Scorpion Taekwondo youngster Cody Glen travels to Holland this weekend to compete at the Dutch Open, which will be his hardest test to date

John Lomas
By John Lomas
5 hours ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 1:35pm

The event is a G class event - classified as an Olympic qualification event for Paris 2024.

After a competition in Germany was cancelled in January, this will be the first international competition for the 12-year-old, who started out in the sport at the age of four, and he will compete in the same stadium in Eindhoven as his father Thomas did when competing for Great Britain.

Thomas said: “That makes me very proud. This is Cody’s first time at this type of event. The standard, as you’d expect, will be very high and there are 26 in his class.”

Cody Glen - set to take on the best in his weight in Holland.
The rising star, who is sponsored by Fina Welding Fabrications Ltd, achieved his black belt first dan in December.

