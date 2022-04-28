Invaders celebrate first bowls title, promotion for Golfers

Sports news

Invaders, already crowned as champions in the Orchard Health Group First Division, won their last outing 6-0 against third-placed Strollers, with two good performances to win 21-5 and 18-9.

This is the first time that Invaders have won the Division One title.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in 2004, they rapidly rose from the Third Division to the First, where they have since consolidated their position and gained the experience needed to challenge for the top spot.

So, hats off to Sandra Tebbs, their playing captain, and her team of Andrew Dunnington, Nathan Dunnington, Liam Reeson, Ray Reeson, Ian Tebbs, Rod West and Scott Whyers, a mix of young talented bowlers and those with more experience and years behind them.

Holland Fen are runners-up in this division, trailing Invaders by 11 points.

They played Royal Mail in this round, winning 6-0 in two competitive games, with scores of 20-13 and 16-11.

Royal Mail finished in eighth place and will hope for better things next season.

A40 played IBC and took four points to consolidate fourth place, with IBC finishing 11 points below them in fifth.

A40 started slowly on both rinks, coming back to win one by 25-15 and to just lose the end game on the other, the score being 18-14 to IBC.

Breakaways beat Nomads 4-2 to finish sixth, equal on points with IBC. Nomads have had a solid season and are seventh.

Breakaways won one rink 25-15 by virtue of their strong finish, Nomads taking the other rink 21-15.

Cosmos finish in ninth place, equal on points with Royal Mail, with Parthians 10th and Central 11th.

Central will drop to Division Two after a tough season in One.

Golfers had already won the T&B Containers Second Division title before they played The Burtons in their final game, only taking two points by winning one rink 22-14, Burtons holding sway on the other to win 21-11.

Burtons finished in third place.

Golfers were formed around 20 years ago, starting when the Evening League had four divisions.

They were quickly promoted into the third and second divisions and have been close to taking this title in previous campaigns, finally achieving it this year.

Congratulations, then, to captain Ron Hulley and the team of Norman Ablard, John Adcock, Gordon Gallichan, Jerry Gill, David Marshall, Mick Nundy, Graham Scarboro, D. Smith and Barrie Williamson.

Also promoted to Division One are Hotspurs who ensured second place by beating Phantoms 6-0 in the final round.

They won one rink convincingly 22-5 and the other by a narrower margin 18-14 after being 10 shots ahead at one point.

They have come good as a team since Christmas, showing consistent form at key moments, not least when they beat Golfers 6-0 in March.

Dynamics took four points off U3, winning comprehensively on one rink 31-7, but losing a closer game on the second 13-19.

Dynamics finished in fourth spot, U3 in ninth.

Amateurs secured fifth place when beating Autos 4-2, Autos ending in sixth.

Amateurs won Mick Greet’s rink 26-4, losing the other 8-24.

Vikings ended the season in seventh after taking one point off Vectors in a drawn game, 15-15.

Vectors won 16-11 on the other rink and were 10th overall.

Patriarchs have only been able to play one rink all season, winning 21 times, but not this week, as Shipmates got the better of them, running out 22-9 winners.

Shipmates finished in eighth place, Phantoms 11th and Patriarchs 12th.