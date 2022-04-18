Invaders claim bowls league title

Sport news.

The penultimate round of matches in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club last week saw most of the outstanding issues resolved.

Sadly, with a few bowlers still testing positive for Covid, three matches were cancelled from the two divisions, with no possibility of rearranging them given how close we are to the end of the season.

First of all, congratulations go to Invaders who, by taking all the points from their match with Royal Mail, were confirmed as champions in the Orchard Health Group First Division.

Ian Tebbs’ rink started well and scored regularly and heavily to win 29-12.

The other rink skipped by Scott Whyers held the lead for most of the game and won by 19-11.

The Royal Mail squad fought hard for 14 ends to try and stay in touch, only to see the game finally slip away from them over the last five ends.

Holland Fen faced bottom team Central and won 6-0, with scores of 24-9 on Les Feary’s rink and 24-12 on Steve Skelton’s.

The Fenmen have finished second in the league.

Fourth-placed A40 played Breakaways who are sixth and won 6-0.

Sue Hoyles’ rink sprinted to a 12-0 lead in the first five ends, then kept their opponents at bay to run out winners by 25-16.

Alan Bachelor skipped his rink to a 22-14 win in a game that was still tied at 8-8 after eight ends, then they took control and pulled away.

Nomads played two matches, taking 10 points to leave them safely in seventh place.

They beat Parthians 6-0.

The rink skipped by Barry Beagles won 23-15; the start was closely contested before they gained the upper hand, helped massively by scores of five and six on two ends.

Parthians built a 10-1 lead on the other rink, only to see Nomads and Derek Smith respond by catching and overtaking them to win 21-18 at the end.

Nomads second game was against Royal Mail and had been postponed from mid-March.

Nomads won it 4-2.

Derek Smith’s rink slipped out to a 10-2 lead and were never headed as they won 16-10.

Ian Smith’s rink won 13-11 for Royal Mail, having trailed initially, then come back to fight tenaciously to claim the victory at the end of a close contest.

Golfers have already won the T&B Containers Second Division, so interest now focuses on second and third places being contested by Hotspurs and The Burtons.

Hotspurs faced Patriarchs, winning 21-15, and taking all the points.

The first eight ends saw a cagey start, then Hotspurs pulled away decisively to victory.

The Burtons beat Amateurs 6-0 with one rink winning 39-3 in a ruthless display of scoring, the highest total in a game in this division this season.

Lead Margaret Daubney had a great game, as did pin Mandy Cook and skip Chris Hill.

The other rink was won 27-8 by skip Dave Bailey, a closer affair at the start, but no less impressive as the winning score was built.

Burtons also faced Shipmates in a previously postponed fixture, taking four points this time.

Dave Bailey again skipped the winning rink, 20-9. Ted Vere for Shipmates took the other rink 17-11 in a match where they led initially, then went behind, before finishing the job.

Shipmates also played sixth-placed Vikings last week and won 4-2.

Jeff Skelton’s rink were utterly dominant in winning 26-3.

After a close start on the other rink, John Millership guided his Vikings squad to a 28-11 win.

U3 beat Autos 4-2. Autos are level on points with Vikings, but one place lower on shot difference. Jack Carr’s U3 rink, with Wendy King and Howard Williams, took the lead on the seventh end and held it to run out 23-14 winners, finishing strongly.

Autos and Jeff Homewood scored more consistently throughout their game to win 18-10.

Tenth-placed Vectors took on Phantoms, one place below them, and won 6-0.

Sid Oldfield skipped his rink to win again, this time 20-12, leading from the start.