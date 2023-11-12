Invaders take a statement win at the top of the Boston Indoor Bowls League
Invaders won 6-0, with Nathan Dunnington, Adrian Field and Scott Whyers taking their rink 22-17 and Ray Reeson, Andy Dunnington and Ian Tebbs winning the other 16-11 in two closely contested games. Invaders have now joined Holland Fen on 56 points.
Strollers are just behind in third after beating Breakaways 4-2. Paul Flatters skipped his rink to win 24-16. Neil Harrison’s Breakaways just managed to win the other rink 13-12, having been behind for most of the game.
Fourth placed IBC shared the points 3-3 with Dynamics, Jim Gott’s rink winning 25-12 for IBC and Graham Wilkinson’s Dynamics rink also winning 25-12.
Nomads are clear in fifth despite losing 2-4 to Parthians, for whom Matthew Wilkinson, Ann Martin and Keith Nix started well and pulled ahead decisively to win 23-9. Keith Wilson’s Nomads rink mostly had the advantage and ran out 18-16 winners.
A40 beat Royal Mail 4-2, winning convincingly on Sue Hoyles’ rink 27-11, having dominated the start to lead 19-0 after just 7 ends. Ian Smith’s Royal Mail rink built a good 13-3 lead before A40 found their form, but held on to take the game 18-17.
Golfers took all the points against Burtons, winning 19-6 for Graham Scarboro and 19-15 for David Marshall.
In Cammacks Division Two, Hotspurs won 6-0 against Kingfishers to extend their lead at the top over Central who dropped 2 points against Shipmates.
For Hotspurs, Mike Long’s rink had a good 21-5 win. Mick Rate won 16-12, seemingly close, but they were comfortably ahead throughout.
Rita Epton’s Central rink, with Jake Hewinson and Nick Fletcher in support, won 24-17. Shipmates were mostly in control on Alan Johnson’s rink, eventually winning 17-16 to repel a late surge from Central.
Desperados beat Vikings 6-0 to move into third place, with two good wins for Colin Louth, 21-9, and Dean Harris, 18-10.
Optimists are now fourth having beaten Woodpeckers on both rinks, 14-8 for Ron Coaten, Marilyn Read and skip Stewart Reynolds and 15-13 in a close game for Dave Richardson, with Kelvin Hallam and Petra Wood.
Phantoms got the better of Vectors, taking 4 points, winning Roy Stanley’s rink convincingly 34-7 and getting the extra points for shot aggregate. Kevin Rockall’s Vectors rink won the other game, 25-12.