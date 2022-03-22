The successful Scorpion members.

A total of 11 players competed and between them they secured five gold medals and six silver medals, with some of the team competing for the very first time and three members, Cody Glen, Noah Clarke and Matthew Ayris, having starred in Liverpool just weeks before.

Instructor Thomas Glen said: “Our team were anxious and nervous but also very excited to get on the mats.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This was a chance to showcase all their hard work they have put in over recent months for this event and they didn’t disappoint.

The team consisted of Emily Wharton, Nicole Wharton, Cody Glen, Noah Clarke, Matthew Ayris, Peter Barker, Zac Walker, Lyla Newman, Greyson Lyon, Mirza Erboz and Dougie Harding-Hubbard.