It's the generation game for SADRC runners

The Hearn family.

Members of Skegness & District Running Club were competing in three races across the country this weekend.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 event, it was great to be back at the Kings Lynn Gear 10k.

The conditions were damp; the sun did try to come out but never quite made it.

First back for the club was Alan Fountain with a finishing time of 51.53.

Three generations of the same family ran in club colours at the event.

It was the first time in kit, first race and first 10k for Sophie Hearn at 15 years old, and she smashed it to finish in 1hr 5mins.

Dad Jimmy Hearn finished in 55.02, quickly followed by Mum Emmajean Hearn in 55.15.

Grandad Barry Norton was just behind Sophie in 1hr 09mins with grandma Janet Norton finishing in 1hr 17mins.

The Caistor Sting 10k event also attracted members.

The first 7k is mostly flat with stunning views of the Lincolnshire countryside while the final 3k is more challenging, with undulating hills.

Crossing the line first for SADRC was Mark Collingwood in an impressive time of 44.10.

Other members completing this challenge were Chris Hurst 50.42, Lee Cook 52.30, Shawn Thomas 1.02.02, Sarah Thomas 1.06.47 and Carol Daulet 1.15.45.

Five Members of the club headed further afield to Northamptonshire for the Oundle 20 mile road race.

The race takes in a number of pretty villages, and has definite PB potential.

Leanne Rickett was the first member of the Black and Orange to cross the line in 2.55.49, while Ian Kocko and Janine Baker took on the challenge together, finishing 3.49.22.