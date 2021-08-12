Jack Harvey heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway full of confidence

Jack Harvey returns to action this weekend.

After a wild weekend in the Music City, Meyer Shank Racing will now turn its focus to the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The IMS IndyCar event will be a part of a big weekend at the Brickyard with the series sharing time with NASCAR’s Xfinity and Cup Series.

Bassingham's Jack Harvey will compete in the No 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda.

For Harvey, Indianapolis Motor Speedway has proved to be a site of success with the MSR driver taking home his first-ever INDYCAR podium in 2019 at the 2.439-mile road course.

“Indy is a track that we’ve always done well at and it’s guaranteed to be a good race,” said Harvey.

“We can take confidence into the weekend that we do know what a fast car looks like there and how it needs to be driven.

"So, we’re optimistic heading into the weekend and I don’t see any reason why we can’t go and fight for a win.”

This weekend will be a two-day show at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with practice and qualifying staged on Friday.

The return to IMS will be a special one for MSR and Harvey's teammate Helio Castroneves who will be making their first outing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since their big Indianapolis 500 win in May.

The now four-time Indianapolis 500 winner will be making his third race start with MSR this season as he hopes to add another victory at IMS to his already impressive resume.

The Brazilian driver will be back behind the wheel of the No 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda for Saturday’s 85-lap event.

Castroneves has made eight race starts on the IMS road course with a best finish of second in 2016. Castroneves also rounded out the podium in the 2014 edition of the event.

“I’m very excited to go back to IMS,” said Castroneves.

“IMS is such a special place, and it now holds such an importance to me and Meyer Shank Racing after winning the Indy 500.

"It’s a new weekend and our focus hasn’t changed. I think we had some good pace in Nashville and now we can start getting into a groove of racing again.