Jack Harvey hoping to repeat IndyCar success at Motor Speedway Road

Jack Harvey.

Jack Harvey wants more fond memories from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road course as the IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix continues.

This weekend will see the Bassingham driver looking to build upon a solid start to the year in his Meyer Shank Racing AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda.

The IMS road course is the site of Harvey's first-career IndyCar podium finish in 2019.

He is coming off of two impressive race weekends where he scored a fourth place finish at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg and a seventh place finish at Texas Motor Speedway.