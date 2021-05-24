Jack Harvey qualifies for Indianapolis 500

Jack Harvey.

Jack Harvey has qualified for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Bassingham driver and Meyer Shank Racing teammate Helio Castroneves both made it into the 500-mile race after successful weekend qualifying.

Harvey locked the no 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM in 20th place for the Memorial Day Weekend race.

After topping the speed charts during Saturday morning practice, Harvey went into his first qualifying attempt hoping to achieve his best qualifying position since his Indianapolis 500 debut in 2017.

Unfortunately, Harvey got off to a rough start after experiencing a vibration on lap one of his qualifying run.

Hanging tough to produce a four lap average of 225 mph, MSR quickly found the source of Harvey’s vibration troubles when the team discovered his right rear tyre severely damaged.

With no apparent cause for the tyre’s deterioration, the crew got to work to send Harvey back out for a second run.

Harvey’s second run saw a big improvement with him banking a four lap average of 230.191mph.

The team hoped to get Harvey back out for a third run to improve his 20th place ranking, but then elected to stand on the time to confirm its position on the starting grid for next Sunday’s IndyCar classic.

“I’ve never seen anything like that with the tyre and I honestly just tried to bring it home," Harvey said.

"I’m just glad that we were able to do four laps at a decent pace to get us in the show.

"When you have an issue like we had this morning, it puts everyone in a high pressure situation.

"But everyone at Meyer Shank Racing dealt with it very well, they stayed as calm as you can while trying to quickly get the car ready again.