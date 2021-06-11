Jack Harvey ready to hit the streets of Detroit

Jack Harvey.

Jack Harvey is set to make his IndyCar Detroit debut.

After a breakthrough Indianapolis 500 victory on Memorial Day Weekend with driver Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing is looking for more success this weekend in Motoir City.

The team will be in full force with single car efforts in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as well as in NTT IndyCar competition for the Detroit Grand Prix double-header.

Having shown strength on several road courses on the IndyCar Series calendar, Bassingham's Harvey will look to add another podium result to his resume this weekend as he takes the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda to the streets of Belle Isle for the Detroit Grand Prix double header on Saturday and Sunday.

Harvey has had some of his best results on street courses including this year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which saw the MSR driver qualify on the front row and capture a fourth place finish.

Having seen some promising outings earlier this season not deliver the full potential, Harvey is eager to get back to the front this weekend and take a maiden IndyCar victory.

“I’m definitely excited to hit the reset button and head into Detroit,” said Harvey.