Jack Harvey turns attention to World Wide Technology Raceway

Jack Harvey.

After a strong sixth place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course last weekend, Jack Harvey is set to make his second Indycar start at the World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly known as Gateway, onboard the Meyer Shank Racing No 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda.

Last year saw Harvey make a head-turning debut for the doubleheader race weekend at WWTR. Harvey had two strong qualifying runs, putting the No. 60 Honda seventh and fifth for each of the weekend’s races.

Unfortunately Harvey was caught on the wrong side of a caution during race one, forcing him to finish 11th.

MSR was hoping to redeem itself for race two, but unfortunately a three stop strategy put Harvey 13th at the finish.

The visit to the St. Louis-area oval will feature practice, qualifying and the race all on one day, making for a busy buildup on Saturday.

“It’s maximum attack when you have a one day show,” said Bassingham's Harvey.

“Gateway was good to us last year. I hope that we can go there and have a great weekend. We had a good finish last weekend at Indy and hopefully we can take some of the race strategy with us to Gateway.”

Practice, qualifying and the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be staged on Saturday, August 21.